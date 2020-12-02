Biden to meet with U.S. workers hit by coronavirus pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with American workers and business owners hit by COVID-19 as he prepares to confront the pandemic that has taken a heavy human and economic toll when he takes office next month.

“I had one conversation with a lawyer. I said that’s interesting, get back to me, and that was it,” Derrick Van Orden, a military veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Congress, told Reuters. “I was added to the lawsuit without my knowledge.”

Powell told Reuters that there had been a miscommunication. “We will take appropriate action to clear that up,” she said.

One potential ally has not come to Trump’s aid: Attorney General William Barr. The nation’s top law enforcement official told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread fraud.

The Justice Department also is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday released a heavily redacted order that described what she called a “bribery-for-pardon” investigation, but identify none of the people under investigation. A Justice Department official said no government official is or was a target.