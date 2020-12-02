Petition filed in LHC against PDM rally in Lahore

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday to restrain the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from holding their upcoming rally in Lahore.

The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar and the federal government, National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), PDM, PML-N and PPP were declared as respondents.

The petition stated that a health emergency has been enforced in the country in the wake of coronavirus while the PDM is holding protest rallies which is causing a surge in coronavirus cases. The petition said The PDM leadership is playing with the lives and health of the people.

Earlier, the Lahore administration denied the PDM permission to hold a rally in the city. It said it can’t allow any group to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan because of the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, has announced that it would hold its next rally in Lahore on December 13.

Pakistan is currently going through a second wave of coronavirus infections. To contain its spread, the government has announced new restrictions two weeks ago.