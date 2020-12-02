Aditya Narayan ties the knot with Shweta Agarwal in private ceremony

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. Photos from the wedding festivities went crazy viral on the Internet.

Singer Aditya married longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Aditya and Shweta’s wedding was held at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the wedding was an intimate affair with only the couple’s close friends and family members in attendance. Photos from the wedding ceremony and baraat went crazy viral on the Internet. For the wedding, Aditya and Shweta wore matching ivory and gold outfits. Shweta accessorised her wedding look with heavy kundan necklace and matha patti.

Several photos of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal taking the pheras have emerged on the Internet and fans are going gaga over it. In the photos, Aditya and Shweta can be seen holding each other’s hands and taking their wedding vows. Aditya Narayan hasn’t shared any photos from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle yet.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal first met on the sets of their debut film Shapit. The couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot on December 1. Announcing his wedding with longtime girlfriend, Aditya wrote on Instagram, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December (sic).”