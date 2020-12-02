Journalist burnt alive over his reports on corruption

Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh says a journalist has been burnt alive for speaking out against corruption. Authorities have arrested some local leaders.

Police officials in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh say a journalist was burnt alive by some locals at his home in Balarampur district a few days ago.

However, before breathing his last, the journalist informed hospital authorities that he was targeted for writing regularly on a “corrupt” village Pradhan and her son.

The Balrampur Police nabbed the three accused, including the pradhan’s son Rinku Mishra, on November 30.

Speaking about the crime, Balrampur police chief Dev Ranjan Verma said: “The accused were trying to cover up the crime by making it seem like an accident. But there were many loopholes and we understood this was a conspiracy.”

He added there were two motives behind the murder — one, Nirbhik’s reports, two, a payment dispute between Sahu and Mishra.

A video of him in this regard has gone viral in which he can be heard saying in the midst of pain and moaning, “This is the price of reporting the truth”.

The last few years in India have been very difficult for journalists and during the Corona era, their problems have increased significantly.

According to a report, cases have been registered against more than 50 journalists across the country so far, with the highest number of 11 journalists being sent to jail in UP.