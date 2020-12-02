PM to attend oath-taking ceremony of GB cabinet today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive in Gilgit-Baltistan on his visit since the recently held elections in the region.

During the visit, the prime minister will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet of Gilgit Baltistan and deliver an address on the occasion.

He will be accompanied by chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (FB) Ali Amin Gandapur and Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

During his upcoming visit, PM Imran Khan will also meet governor, chief minister and cabinet members, sources added.

Earlier on November 30, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Khalid Khursheed had been elected as Gilgit-Baltistan’s new chief minister.

The prime minister is also expected to attend a briefing on new national parks in the region. Amin Aslam will apprise the prime minister about the steps being taken to improve the environment.

The premier will also inaugurate the Nanga Parbat and Himalaya national parks – the highest in Gilgit Baltistan. This PM’s second visit to the region in as many months.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had clinched both speaker and deputy speaker seats in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA).