42 members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand clear day-six of Covid-19 test

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand’s Ministry of Health, according to Stuff.co.nz confirmed Tuesday that 42 members of the Pakistan squad in the country have cleared day-six of the Covid-19 testing successfully. An official revealed that day-six swabs were taken on Monday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who to date have returned negative test results for the virus. 42 members returned a negative result, three are currently under investigation to find out if they were historical cases and one member’s result is pending. The team however will still not be allowed to start their training regimens until the Canterbury District Health Board medical officer of health concludes that they are satisfied that these activities would not aid in the transfer of the novel coronavirus.

Seven members of the squad had already tested positive for the coronavirus during previous tests. The Pakistan squad, who are currently staying at the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch, had been slammed earlier by New Zealand’s Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield for breaching the SOP’s. The breaches however were self-contained within the squad and did not impact other individuals residing in the same facility. The Ministry of Health stated that the compliance with the rules had ‘significantly improved’ while talking about the progress made by the Pakistan squad.