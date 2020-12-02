KSE-100 gains 596 points amid improved sentiment

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued the positive momentum on Tuesday and the benchmark index KSE-100 gained 596 points (+1.45 percent) to close at 41,665 amid improved market sentiment.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index remained in the green throughout the session, registering its intraday high at 41,724.04 points after accumulating 655.22 points. It settled higher by 596.45 points at 41,665.27.

Among other indices, the KMI-30 Index surged 829.35 points to end at 67,147.45, while the KSE All Share index gained 355.28 points, closing at 29,204.74.

According to a securities expert, “A closing above 41,600 points with notable volumes enhances the chance for a further surge towards 43,100 points.”

According to BIPL Securities, local bourse carried over an optimistic momentum and made an intra-day high of 655.22 points as Prime Minister Imran Khan took a big step to boost the country’s exports and gave the approval to establish Exports Development Board (EDB). Moreover, the government and German Development Bank-KfW signed three grant-in-aid agreements with a cumulative value of Euro 18.5 million and this also lifted the sentiment at the bourse, said the report.

“Furthermore, the government has plans to sell domestic debt worth Rs3.735 trillion up to the end of February 2021 to meet its borrowing needs for financing the budget deficit. In addition to this, Pakistan and China on Monday agreed to sign a power purchase agreement next month for a 300 megawatts coal power plant to be set up with an estimated cost of over USD360mn in Balochistan,” maintained the report of BIPL Securities.

The overall market volumes jumped from 388.52 million shares in the previous session to 488.85 million shares (+26 percent). Average traded value also increased by 39 percent, from $87.9 million to $121.9 million. Unity Foods Ltd (UNITY +6.24 percent), TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG +1.02 percent) and Hum Network Ltd (HUMNL -1.95 percent) topped the volume chart, exchanging 67.87 million, 37.16 million and 32.57 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that painted the benchmark index green included power generation & distribution (+121.44 points), banking (+78.13 points) and cement (+53.81 points). Among the companies, Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBC +110.18 points), Engro Corporation Ltd (ENGRO +32.13 points) and Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (PAKT +28.50 points) remained the top contributors.

Adding 3.01 percent to its cumulative market capitalisation, the power generation & distribution sector ended as the session’s top performer, with Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBC +6.30 percent), Kot Addu Power Company Ltd (KAPCO +2.79 percent) and K-Electric Ltd (KEL +1.10 percent) posting decent gains.

According to the daily report of Arif Habib Ltd, “The market accumulated gains throughout the session, as buying activity was observed across the board, particularly in the energy sector (HUBC). Investor sentiments were lifted after media reports that FBR has announced to collect Capital Gains Tax on a yearly basis as against the existing practice of monthly collection.”