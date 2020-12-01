PDM should reconsider protest rallies: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that apart from accountability, the government is ready to discuss every issue with the opposition.

The stand of Shah Mehmood Quraishi and Fawad Chaudhry on the issue of opposition rallies is a proof of democracy and the right of all to have their opinion in PTI. It would be good if PDM reconsidered holding rallies so that the country could be saved from a situation similar to that of the United States with regard to Corona. In a telephone conversation with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, I only expressed my condolences on the sad demise of his mother. No political talks were held.

He was addressing an event on the Polio Campaign at Governor House on Tuesday and talked to the media while Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Provincial Information Advisor Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were present on the occasion. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar launched the Polio campaign by giving polio drops to children. Replying to media questions, Governor Punjab said that there could be no compromise on elimination of corruption and transparent accountability.

Besides, the government was ready to hold talks with the opposition on all issues and the option of negotiation is never ruled out in a democracy. If the opposition wants the accountability process to end, it will not be possible. In current circumstances, people’s lives are more precious than politics. Replying to a question about Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Quraishi and Fawad Chaudhry, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is complete democracy in PTI and every member of the party has the right to give his opinion on every issue including opposition rallies. Political parties should also bring democracy within them and let everyone speak. The PTI government does not believe in political revenge and no one is being targeted for political revenge.

Addressing the event, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the anti-polio campaign of the Punjab government against polio is very important. I would also like to ask the Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament and NGOs to be a part of this campaign against polio so that we can succeed in making Pakistan a polio free country. Praise is to Allah. We have won the first round against Corona. Now if we show the same responsibility in the second wave of Corona, we will surely be able to defeat Corona once again. I also appreciate the steps taken by the Federal and Provincial Health Department and especially Dr. Yasmeen Rashid against Coronavirus. Addressing the function, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Provincial Minister for Health, said,

“We are working with all sections, including members of Parliament, to make the anti-polio campaign a success and we are confident that when we all work together, The time is not far when we will be completely successful in eradicating polio from Punjab. I am also grateful to the Governor of Punjab who has organized this event regarding Polio awareness and eradication at Governor’s House today. Provincial Information Adviser Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that during the five-day anti-polio drive launched in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, we will vaccinate 20 million children. I also pay tribute to Polio workers who are doing their job even in the most difficult of circumstances due to Corona.