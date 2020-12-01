Pakistan bagged 1st position in Eurhodip Challenge 2020

Pakistani team secured 1st position in international Eurhodip Challenge 2020 organized by Stenden Hotel Management School.

It is pertinent to mention that over 100 teams from 39 countries submitted their entries for this year’s competition, out of which 10 were shortlisted. The theme of this competition revolved around the role of a digital influencer in promoting a hotel brand amongst hotel school students.

Notably, Eurhodip is an education support association for leading hospitality related colleges and universities, providing programs and services for continuous improvement of the quality of hospitality and tourism education in a global perspective. 39 countries are represented in the association, with more than 150 hotels and tourism institutes including some of the best known in Europe.

A team from College of Tourism and Hotel Management, Pakistan represented the country, and succeeded in bagging the first prize. The COTHM team comprised of 3 student members, Syed Mubashar Ali, Syed Hammad Bukhari and Abdul Wahab Awan. Ms. Sadia Fuad and Neelma Gul served as the team’s coach while Mr Zaheer supervised the entire project with great zeal. Technical support was extended by Sarmad, Waqas and Adnan.

The winner team students exclaimed that they worked day and night on their prototypes. Speaking to Daily Times, one of them said, “It gave us an opportunity to collaborate with each other and dedicate ourselves to a particular purpose. It made us highly acquainted with a subject which we had less knowledge of.”

“We are tremendously proud of our massive achievement which would have been unattainable without the support of our school and family, and our teamwork,” he added.

Founder COTHM Mr. Shafiq appreciated the students and expressed his joy, saying, “COTHM’s powerful combination of classroom instruction and real-world experience is what prepares our students for success in their careers—and, as is now apparent, in such analytical competitions.”

Other teams that were shortlisted belonged to Netherlands, Slovenia, Russia, Turkey, Spain and Portugal.

Participating teams analyzed the socio-economic conditions and formulate pragmatic policy recommendations to attract and retain hotel staff and students.