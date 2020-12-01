PRCS constitutes committee to probe employee’s death

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has taken notice of rumors mongering and gossiping in the national and social media with regard to the death of a female employee, Kainat Tariq, as the police have registered a case and are investigating the unfortunate incident. In a statement, a spokesman said in addition to the registration of case, the senior management had also taken a serious notice of the incident. The spokesman said the senior management removed acting Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed from all temporary appointments and suspended his all official assignments with immediate effect and constituted a high level independent, impartial and transparent inquiry committee in this regard. The spokesman said Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq is committed to ensuring a free, fair and transparent inquiry and delivering justice to the aggrieved family without entertaining any pressure whatsoever.