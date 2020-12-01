Covid-19 spike: SHC bans entry of irrelevant people in courtroom

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday slapped a ban on the entrance of irrelevant people in the court premises as part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the administration of the SHC, irrelevant people and lawyers have been directed not to enter the court premises without any cogent reason.

Staff and lawyers scheduled for hearings can only appear before the court and the relevant parties in cases can only appear before the court if they have been specifically summoned.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,458 Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths due to the virus on Monday. In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,091. 1,863 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,165 patients are in critical condition.