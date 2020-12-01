Shibli regrets open violations of Covid SOPs by opposition

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has regretted that the opposition parties are openly breaching COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said the corrupt opposition is acting irresponsibly. “Making fun of the pandemic at the public gatherings is what if not stupidity?” he tweeted.

The minister for information said the world is heading towards complete lockdown and curfew to check the spread of the virus.

Earlier, he urged the opposition not to play with lives of people for its personal gains, as the second wave of coronavirus is at peak. The minister said in the recent past these leaders were demanding strict lockdown in the country and now they have pushed aside the threats of pandemic for the sake of their personal motives. He said the current opposition did nothing for poor people of the country and they should realize that these tactics will not work to get people’s support.