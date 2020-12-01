Shehbaz, Hamza urge Punjab govt to extend release on parole

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz have sought an extension in their five-day parole and the PML-N has submitted an application in this regard.

The parole ends on Tuesday and they are to be sent back to jail by Wednesday (today).

The PML-N submitted a request for the extension to the Punjab Home Department on Tuesday.The PML-N leader Ata Tarar has submitted the application.

The extension has been requested because it reads that the two leaders have been getting visits by people to offer condolences.

A meeting has been called by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to consider the request for extension.

Former adviser to prime minister on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, meanwhile, commented on the extension, saying the PML-N leaders were released on parole on humanitarian grounds. She said the parole cannot be extended and a request should never have been submitted.

Meanwhile, President BNP-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal Tuesday arrived at Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence in Lahore and extend condolence over the death of his mother.

Shehbaz and his son were released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday on five-day parole following the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.