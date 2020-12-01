Exports increase by 7.2pc in November: Razak

The Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that national exports have increased by 7.2 percent in November 2020 over the same period of the last year, .

In a series of tweets, Dawood felicitated the exporters that even amid the resurgence of Covid-19 in Pakistan, the country has witnessed an increase of 7.2 percent in its exports in November 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

“We have just received provisional figures for export of goods. I wish to congratulate our exporters that in these very difficult times with resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan & globally, our exports have increased by 7.2% in November 2020 over the same period last year,” he tweeted.

Thanking Allah Almighty, the adviser said, “We have once again crossed the US$ 2 billion mark in exports per month.”

Earlier on November 3, Abdul Razak Dawood said that as per the provisional trade data for the month of October 2020, the exports have shown an increase of 2.1 percent and stood at $2,066 million as compared to $2,024 million in October 2019.

He said that on the import side, during the same period, there has been a contraction of 10.3 percent and imports decreased from $ 4,074 million to $ 3,653 million in October 2020. The trade deficit shrank by -22.6 percent in October 2020 to $ -1,587 million, showing an improvement of $ 463 million over October 2019.