ECP postpones by-elections amid Covid-19

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections of the national and provincial assemblies have been postponed until January 31, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ECP announced this on Tuesday following a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The ECP’s decision came on the back of a recommendation made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which would now review the situation regarding the by-elections on December 31, 2020. The by-elections were to be held for two seats in the National Assembly and six in the provincial assemblies. The ECP also announced its decision to hold elections on the vacant position of Islamabad’s mayor, directing the relevant schedule be issued.