Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed further Pak-Turk project with ‘Ertugrul’ producers

The joint venture between Pakistan and Turkey, with regards to production of entertainment projects, has taken the next step towards finalization after an agreement was signed recently, reports reveal.

According to journalist Maliha Rehman, the next steps have been taken following the agreement which was signed between TRT Film’s Dr Kashif Ansari and Tekdin Films—one of the producers of the hit Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

In the latest development, actors Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, TRT Film’s Dr Ansari and Chairman CPEC General Asim Saleem Bajwa were spotted together to take forward the collaboration between the two countries.

Earlier, Siddiqui had turned to his social media to announce that Tekdin Films, which is the name behind the hit series Ertugrul, will be working with TRT Films.

Adnan added that he along with Saeed will be overlooking “pre, on-going and post production activities of this collaboration”.

“As millennials say; ‘super stoked’ to bring to you a partnership that transcends borders. Pakistan and Turkey have joined hands in a collaboration between Dr Kashif Ansari’s Ansari films, TRT films and Mr. Kamal Tekdin’s Tekdin Films to usher in a fresh era in Pakistani industry,” he wrote on his Instagram.

“The new venture has also got on board yours truly and Humayun Saeed as an extended arm, which means both of us will be taking care of all the pre, on-going and post production activities of this collaboration,” he continued.

“For the uninitiated, Tekdin Films is the name behind the blockbuster Dirilis: Ertugrul. I have always believed that art should be free from the shackles of international and geopolitical boundaries. This is my small step towards that,” he added.