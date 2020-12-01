Manoj Bajpayee joins forces with Neena Gupta and Sakshi for ‘Dial 100’

The National Film Award winner Manoj Bajpayee revealed his next thriller drama titled ‘Dial 100’ on Twitter this morning.

The film will be directed by Rensil D’Silva and Manoj Bajpayee will be seen with Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar for the film.

In the Twitter post, Manoj Bajpayee says he is in love with the drama and suspense and is excited to start shooting the film. Neena Gupta posted a similar tweet saying she is super thrilled for the film.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: “Excited to announce my next thriller drama #DIAL100 with my extremely talented and beautiful co-stars, @Neenagupta001 and #SakshiTanwar, directed by @RensilDSilva. The drama and suspense has made me fall in love with it already. Can’t wait to begin this journey!”

Neena Gupta said in her post “Don’t worry, nothing to panic about, instead, it’s an exciting news. #DIAL100 is my next project, a thriller drama with @BajpayeeManoj and #SakshiTanwar, directed by @RensilDSilva. Super ‘thrill’ed for this one!”

Movie critic Taran Adarsh also posted about it revealing that the shoot for this film starts today. The film will be produced by Sony Picture Films India and the actors are pretty excited to get started with the shoot.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen on ‘Suraj pe Magal Bhari’ and is now looking forward to the suspense-thriller ‘Dial 100’.