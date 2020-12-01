Apple Faces $12 Million Fine Over ‘water-resistant iPhone’ Claim

The Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) announced the fine on Monday, saying Apple misled the public.

The regulator said Apple advertised several iPhone models as being water-resistant without clarifying they were only so under certain circumstances.

It added that the company’s disclaimer, saying its phones were not covered by warranty in case of damage from liquids, mislead clients, who were also not provided support when their phones were damaged by water or other liquids.

This comes after Apple agreed to fork out $113 million (£85m) to settle allegations that it slowed down user’s iPhones.

In the US, 33 states claimed the company had taken the steps in a bid to driver users into buying new devices. Millions of people were impacted when the models of iPhone 6, 7 and SE were slowed down in 2016.