SDG’s-Better future for all

It’s about the beginning of 2020 when the world was confronted by a pandemic in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic is having a tremendous effect on young people’s lives, health and well-being. Exactly when people thought it has slowed down, we got struck by the second wave which is even more lethal, up till now there have been 60,534,526 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,426,101 deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic loss of human life worldwide and presents an unprecedented challenge to public health, food systems and the world of work. The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating: tens of millions of people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty. Its short-term impacts have already been devastating because of the large-scale interruption of employment, formal and informal education and learning, and health and social services.

The crisis we are addressing has not only impacted the physical care of millions of citizens, but also has a significant impact on sustainability, which has been addressed in many studies. Sustainability addresses three aspects of economics, society, and the environment. Combined with the fast spread of COVID-19, the economic outcomes have dropped severely, social problems like family violence have expanded, and many animal species have suffered from the lack of protection forces by conservationists who are locked in their homes. First, the global economic aspect has been impacted devastatingly, as more and more people lose their financial savings, especially people who earn their income day-to-day. Additionally, employers have adopted difficult strategies during the pandemic, as they face losing their businesses. Many workers lost their jobs during the crisis, as their employers couldn’t pay their salaries. Broad industries such as airlines, tourism, and transportation, who have faced invincible outcomes, have sought for the government aid.

Natural ecosystems and protected species are at risk during the coronavirus crisis. In many countries, environmental protection workers at national parks and land and marine conservation zones are required to stay at home in lockdown, leaving these areas unmonitored. Their absence has resulted in a rise of illegal deforestation, fishing and wildlife hunting.

The stoppage of ecotourism activity has also left natural ecosystems at risk of illegal harvesting and encroachment. In addition, as ecotourism is often a major economic mainstay in many destinations, rising unemployment caused by the crisis may lead many households to harvest resources from fragile ecosystems unsustainably as they seek alternative means to provide their households with food and income. Many of the environmental challenges caused by the coronavirus crisis will gradually resolve on their own once the crisis comes to an end and previous levels of economic activity resume. But it is also true that the benefits of air pollution reductions will also be erased. Overall, the crisis may thus have no permanent environmental effects.

As good as all the countries in the world have vowed to improve the planet and the lives of its citizens by year 2030 and for this purpose They’ve committed themselves to seventeen life-changing goals, outlined by the United Nations in 2015. These Global Goals, also known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) comprise of Eliminating Poveyt ,Eradicating Hunger ,Establishment of Good Health and Well-Being ,Provision of Quality Education ,Enforcement of Gender Equality, Improvement in Clean Water and Sanitation ,Growth Affordable and Clean Energy ,Creation of Decent Work and Economic Growth ,Increasing Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure ,Reduce Inequality ,Mobiliztion of Sustainable Cities and Communities ,Influence Responsible Consumption and Production, Organize Climate Action ,Development of Life Below Water ,Advancement of Life On Land,Guarantee Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions and Build Partnerships for the Goals.

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” said Nelson Mandela. Sustainable development thus requires the participation of diverse stakeholders and perspectives, with the ideal of reconciling different and sometimes opposing values and goals toward a new synthesis and subsequent coordination of mutual action to achieve multiple values simultaneously and even synergistically. As real-world experience has shown, however, achieving agreement on sustainability values, goals, and actions is often difficult and painful work, as different stakeholder values are forced to the surface, compared and contrasted, criticized and debated.

Sometimes individual stakeholders find the process too difficult or too threatening to their own values and either reject the process entirely to pursue their own narrow goals or critique it ideologically, without engaging in the hard work of negotiation and compromise. Critique is nonetheless a vital part of the conscious evolution of sustainable development—a concept that, in the end, represents diverse local to global efforts to imagine and enact positive vision of a world in which basic human needs are met without destroying or irrevocably degrading the natural systems on which we all depend. Now is the time for global solidarity and support, especially with the most vulnerable in our societies, particularly in the emerging and developing world. Only together can we overcome and grow as sustainable developed nation if practice the SDG’s .

Muneezay Moeen writer is a professor and social activist