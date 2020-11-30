Sway with a brainwave

Going back in the game is the best choice, that’s what president elect Joe Biden is wishing for USA. An opportunity to adopt and adapt multilateralism, a way to be a dynamic leader for world peace and regional security as well as prosperity. Pakistan is a natural friend for the United States of America, in spite off makes and breaks in relationships.

Joe Biden is expected to be a dynamic agent of change and an effective leader of peace and prosperity. In his new book “A promised land” Barack Obama says “the quickest route to national unity in India is expressing hostility towards Pakistan”, India runs terror networks to harm Pakistan’s interest inside Pakistan and abroad.

Pakistan won’t tolerate falls flag operations by India. Educational institutions have to cultivate and uphold social and cultural values, help in character building and develop leadership. Aim is not to produce sociopaths, lacking empathy and interest in anything other than their own pursuit of glory.

“The strictest law sometimes becomes the severest injustice” said Benjamin Franklin once. There must be an inbuilt mechanism within institutions to provide for such a situation. Rights of the people must be protected. The due process of law assumes that the person is innocent until proven guilty. This is a lesson for law-makers as well as the judiciary at all levels of its hierarchy.

Brainwave, tidal waves come rushing and gushing, to kiss your feet on the sand at the beach, waves come back like an addict following in your footsteps if you stay firm and demonstrate patience; with your smile everything smiles; when you are laughing everyone laughs; so, keep your smile for others to smile; keep your laugh for others to laugh; stars, the moon and the sun smile and laugh to keep you laughing and smiling. Sun shines and smiles to greet you; weather may be rather dull injecting sadness; when you recall the day, the other day was sunny you cheered up, the mood and the mode change.

Today the sun is missing up in the sky. But your memory takes you back to yesterday when the sun was shining bright with all its brilliance, to remind the change was important. Thinking of the fine bright day you regain your mood and enjoy the weather in all its shades. When it rains you are positive as well as negative? When the rain is needed you don’t say “rain rain go away, come again some other day, oh come sway with a brainwave”.

Courageous conversations come from the heart. Intention as a courageous conversation wants to take the relationship to a higher level. Focus is on facts and to explore different possibilities which you can explore together with others. Things can work well with this perspective to find solutions to issues and problems. Moreover, you have to own the situation for the way forward. Call for balance and precaution during second virus wave have been issued.

Whereas the Prime Minister of Pakistan is for all steps to control COVI-19. The country is out to close schools again as the coronavirus cases rise. There will be online home learning for students. Board exams will be postponed till May and June 2021. On the economic front, the federal government has emphasised that the provincial governments and all other concerned authorities take immediate proactive measures to control increase in prices of essential commodities. Price trends will be reviewed on a weekly basis. In a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan flour mills association NAB Chief has asked mill owners to provide flour to people on government fixed rates.

Ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the line of control continue without let and hindrance. Innocent civilians continue to suffer every day. Indian diplomats are summoned to the Pakistan Ministry of foreign affairs to register its strong protest but it remains simply a pro-forma exercise. It is for the United Nations to adopt strong measures to prevent ceasefire violations.

There is need to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan. Bilateral relations between the two nuclear powers have to be improved through the efforts of international community, and multilateral negotiations. It should be understood that war and continued tensions between countries present no solution to problems of poverty, disease, ignorance and inequalities, all reflecting on injustice and lack of good governance. People all over the world must learn to live and work together in an environment of assimilation, moderation and integration. It is possible to create harmony of all sorts in the style of the working of multinational business organizations. People speaking different languages and brought up in different cultures and ways of life are the base and foundation of multinational organizations, working on a shared vision and mission.

Hope springs eternal. Those required to be brought to justice will ultimately face the music, we shall witness, and there will be an end to tyranny and lawlessness. The jealous pot and the selfish lot will reap what they so sow. they would know then the meaning of “love me love my dog”. If you do good to others, they will be good to you. Lip service is no service. Do something tangible. Hate mongering, malice and prejudice is unfortunately equivalent to deceit and lack of ethics as well as much-needed empathy. Only the wearer knows where the shoe pinched. We need to realize, it applies to interpersonal relationships as well as relationships between states. So, guard against acts that break someone’s heart. Remember, spoken words and body language are often sources of pain and broken hearts, causing tears roll down from the eyes of the people care for you. But you fail to provide acknowledgement, adequate enough to bring their smiles back.

Human relationships are not as simple as one mate assume. The complex whole needs to be carefully understood and applied with utmost sincerity and emotions.

The writer is a former director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert and a published author. His book “Post 9/11 Pakistan” was published in the United States. His recent book “Existential Question for Pakistan”, a must read, discusses a large range of important issues related to governance and policy, having importance and implications for a variety of professionals, policymakers, academics, politicians and administrators.