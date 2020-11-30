The BOP becomes the first bank on 1LINK 1TIP — Cyber threat intelligence platform

The Bank of Punjab has signed an agreement with 1LINK to acquire their Threat Intelligence Services. It provides a platform to gather, share, store and correlate indicators of compromise of targeted cyber-attacks, threat intelligence, financial fraud information and vulnerability information. By participating in 1TIP, BOP becomes the first Bank in Pakistan to be on-boarded on 1LINK Threat Intelligence Platform. The Signing ceremony was held at BOP Head Office in Lahore and attended by various executives on both sides, led by Mr. Zahid Mustafa, Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking Group BOP and Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, Chief Executive Officer 1LINK Pvt. Ltd.