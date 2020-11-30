Daily Times

Rahul Roy’s Bigg Boss colleagues Rupali, Salil Ankola, Deepak Parashar and Bobby Darling pray for his recovery

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after suffering a brain stroke.

Rahul is down with Aphasia-a condition where you cannot frame sentences correctly. While all his well wishers pray for him to be back on his feet, ETimes TV spoke to a few of his Bigg Boss

Season 1 contestants. Rahul had won the reality show that aired in 2006.

This is what his following Bigg Boss Season 1 co-contestants said:

Rupali Ganguly: Rahul is a very sweet guy. I call him Rahul bhaiyya. He is just like a brother. My rapport with him extended beyond Bigg Boss and extends likewise even today. He will be alright soon.

Salil Ankola: I had met Rahul a few years back in Samavar, near Manali where we played a cricket match. He was a fit man. We had kept in touch for some time after that. I want him to be fine very soon. He is a nice guy. There was nothing unhealthy about him, not even when we played Bigg Boss against each other. Deepak Parashar: Rahul was very excited about ‘LAC- Live The Battle’. He had told me he is going to Kargil and would also look if there was some good work for me in it. But I told him that I was not very keen in today’s times of COVID; I would rather wait before stepping out. We were in touch even before that on phone calls and text messages. I earnestly pray he gets well soon.

Bobby Darling: Frankly, Rahul and I did not get along on the show. He pretended to be my friend but soon voted against me. Well, that’s the nature of the show maybe. Having said that, I must say that I am praying for his recovery. Aphasia is a condition where speech gets impaired, I have dealt with it partially in 2016. It’s a tough time for Rahul but I am very hopeful he will come out of this.

