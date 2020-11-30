GBLA elects PTI candidate Khalid Khurseed as new CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Khalid Khursheed was elected as Gilgit-Baltistan’s new chief minister after the GB Legislative Assembly voted in his favour on Monday.

Barrister Khursheed secured 22 votes, while joint opposition’s candidate Advocate Amjad Hussain got nine votes. Polling to elect the new leader of the House was held in the afternoon.

The PTI has already pocketed the key slot of GB Assembly speaker after Amjad Ali was elected earlier this week.

Khurshid’s name was finalised after consultations with the PTI central leadership and its chapter in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On November 24, the PTI government announced that it is set to form its government in GB after securing a majority in the Legislative Assembly following the 2020 election.

The party grabbed 10 seats in the general elections. But after gaining the support of six independent winners and allotment of six reserved seats, PTI secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the Assembly.

As Per a notification by Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan, the PTI was declared successful in 10 seats, independent candidates won seven seats, PPP obtained three, PML-N won two, whereas JUI and MWM won one seat each.