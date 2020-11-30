Ahsan Iqbal to be indicted in sports complex reference on 7th

A local accountability court said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal will be indicted in the Narowal Sports Complex reference on December 7. The court while ordering to provide copies of the reference to Ahsan Iqbal and other accused fixed December 7 for indictment. The former interior minister appeared before the court of Judge Asghar Ali amid tight security. The NAB Rawalpindi chapter filed Narowal Sports Complex reference in an accountability court, nominating PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal, former director-general (DG) Akhtar Nawaz and Sarfraz Rasool, whereas, Asif Shaikh and Muhammad Ahmed were also named among accused. The reference stated that Ahsan Iqbal had misused his authority and increased the budget of the project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million. The former minister had illegally hijacked the provincial project which costs Rs3 billion instead of Rs730 million spent by spending funds of the federal government.