OGRA notifies Rs1.93 per kg increase in LPG prices for December

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified an increase in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of December 2020. According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the LPG prices for the month of December were raised by Rs1.93 per kilogram, raising the price of the LPG cylinder by Rs22.8.

The new price of the 11.8 kilogram cylinder now stands at Rs1553.22, contrary to the price of Rs1530.34 in November.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on October 31 increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs9.66 per kilogram to Rs113 for the month of November. According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs114.05. The domestic LPG cylinder has been set at Rs1,530.34 for the month of November.