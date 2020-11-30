Next OIC CFM meeting to be held in Pakistan: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the passage of unanimous resolution on Kashmir by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers is a triumph of Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday, the foreign minister said that fifty-seven member countries of the OIC are unanimously accepting Pakistan’s stance on blatant human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said a false propaganda was done before the session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers that Kashmir is not on the agenda of the moot. “If that was the case then how did the OIC pass a resolution on Kashmir?” he questioned.

Qureshi said the next meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Pakistan. As the prospective CFM Chair, Pakistan had also become a member of the six-member OIC executive committee for the next three years.

Regarding relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he said, “We enjoy excellent and strong relations with the brotherly country.”

The foreign minister recently attended the 47th Session of the OIC CFM in Niamey, Niger, wherein the 57-members and five observer states unanimously adopted the Pakistan-sponsored resolution to designate March 15 as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.

Pakistan is a founding member of the OIC – the second largest inter-governmental organisation after the United Nations – and it has always played an important role in promoting the role of the organisation as a collective voice of the Muslim community around the world.