Man acquitted after languishing 14 years in jail for lack of evidence

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday acquitted a man accused of kidnapping, sodomising and murdering a ten-year-old boy, who has been languishing in jail for 14 years, on grounds of lack of concrete evidence.

The appeal against the conviction of Khadim Hussain was heard by the Supreme Court’s Shariat Appellate Bench, consisting of five members, headed by Justice Mushir Alam. Hussain was sentenced to death thrice for kidnapping, sodomising and killing 10-year-old Muddasir in Bani area of Rawalpindi in 2006. Muddasir’s body had been recovered from the jurisdiction of the Golra Police Station in Islamabad. The accused was sentenced to death three times by the trial court for all three offences. The Shariah court had also upheld the death sentence of the accused.

His counsel, Akram Gondal, said that his client was not named in the first information report (FIR), adding that evidence was forged against him after his arrest.

The SC acquitted Khadim due to lack of concrete evidence, adding that the prosecution failed to prove the case.