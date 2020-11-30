Punjab Police, Sindh Foundation sign MoU for blood donations

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Punjab Police is fully aware of its social responsibilities as a part of the community as well as ensuring safety of life and property of the people and Punjab Police officers and officials will continue to play a leading role in every mission of service to humanity. He further said that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Police and Sundas foundation for providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia is a continuation of the same glorious tradition under which in all police lines, offices, field formations, units and Safe City authorities, blood donation camps will be set up from time to time and blood donations will be made on a regular basis for children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases.

While appreciating the role of Sundas foundation in providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia, he added that the database of police personnel data would be shared with Sundas foundation so that the records of all employees would be stored in digital software and in addition to emergencies, routinely collect blood from them when needed to help affected children. He further said that after 90 days any donor can donate blood again so the IT team of Punjab Police along with his foundation would design a program to donate blood by the registered donor police personnel again after the stipulated period under the SMS alert system by which they may donate blood again. He further said that thalassemia is a dangerous disease which kills millions of people in Pakistan every year so young people should avail free blood test facility from Sundas foundation before marriage so that the next generation is protected from possible disease. He further said that Punjab Police is standing by the Health Department and other agencies to play its full role in the fight against Thalassemia and Cancer and would continue to work with other agencies and organizations to alleviate the plight of the patients. He expressed these views while talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to the office of Sundas foundation here today. IG Punjab gave gifts to the children suffering from thalassemia in Sundas foundation and spent some time with them. On this occasion, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of Punjab Police while Khalid Abbas Dar signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of Sundas foundation.

Yasin Khan, President of Sundas Foundation, thanked the IG Punjab and said that the signing of this MoU with the Punjab Police would be of special help in alleviating the plight of the anemic children as the police personnel will contribute a great role in this pious deed. He further said that the cooperation of Punjab Police for the recovery of children suffering from cancer is exemplary for other agencies while the joint efforts of Punjab Police and Sundas foundation would alleviate the plight of thalassemia patients. Responding to questions from media persons, IG Punjab said that under the MoU, blood donation camps would be set up in police lines and other police offices in all districts of the province in which thousands of police personnel from constable level to senior officers will donate blood.

Donations will be made and these efforts at the individual and collective levels will work together to alleviate the suffering of patients with the disease. He appreciated the efforts of Yasin Khan, President of Sundas Foundation, Munu Bhai (late), Khalid Abbas Dar, Hassan Nisar, Sohail Warraich and Asif Affan, for a significant role in this cause of service to humanity.

He further said that ,the Punjab police Is not isolated from people of this province and It is not possible for any calamity, disease or difficulty to affect the therefore, the efforts will be continued on for donating blood for patients of Thalassemia and Cancer because our main goal in life is to gain God’s approval while ensuring service and protection.