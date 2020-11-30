NAB makes new SOPs in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in NAB to decide further course of action at NAB Headquarters. The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Zahir Shah, Director General Operations, Husnain Ahmad, DG Headquarters NAB and other senior officers of NAB. During the meeting, it was directed by NAB’s all officers/officials of NAB to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the Government. The meeting further ordered issuance of following instructions for strict implementation and compliance in letter and spirit with immediate effect till further orders. The meeting decided to observe working hours of NAB offices from 9am to 1:30pm (Monday to Thursday) and from 9am to 1:00pm on Fridays. The Region/Divisions/Wings/Cells may ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures strictly with respect to COVID-19 i.e. wearing masks, sanitizing hands etc. The Region/Divisions/Wings/Cells may ensure conduct of COVID-19 tests of Officers/Officials on a regular basis subject to the symptoms.