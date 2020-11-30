Talk about breast cancer

Sadly, 90,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in Pakistan which makes it the country with the highest rate of the disease in Asia. The deadly disease takes the lives of 40,000 women. Estimates reveal that one in 10 Pakistani women could develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Pakistan is no exception though as the disease is the most prevalent among women worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, every year more than 1.50 million women are struck by the disease. Throughout worldwide breast cancer poses a major health risk for women. Pakistan, being a developing country, has insufficient healthcare resources to tackle the disease; the disease, however, can be defeated through raising awareness among the public about the early diagnosis of breast cancer, by providing appropriate facilities to healthcare facilities, besides creating support for patients and survivors among their family and friends for their better recovery and a good quality life. A survivor has to face social and psychological consequences while fighting the disease for a long time given the fact breast cancer is an inherited disease, which is transmitted from mother to daughter. Studies show the disease prevalent in rural areas and what makes it a formidable phenomenon is that the people do not talk about it. The fact highlights the need for educating men too about breast cancer. In breast cancer, like other cancer diseases, an early diagnosis and timely access to affordable medical care are the cornerstones of beating the disease. This puts a bar on the women to learn the techniques of self-examination.

The country needs to set up one-stop breast cancer clinics at tehsil levels where women could easily go and get themselves examined and get necessary guidance. The whole game is about the stage of the diagnosis. An early detection of tumor makes it curable as a lesser treatment is required at that point. It also minimizes the cost of treatment and maximizes the outcome and survival. The problem is that early breast cancer is usually asymptotic, often dodging self-examination. This necessitates the posting of professionals in rural health facilities to save our mothers, wives, sisters and daughters from suffering from breast cancer. Prime Minister Imran is the pioneer fighter against cancer as he raised a chain of cancer hospitals across Pakistan in the memory of his mother, who died from cancer decades ago. He understands well the pangs and helplessness of cancer patients. *