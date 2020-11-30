Boris Johnson hopes vaccines to be approved before Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he hoped the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates would be approved by regulators before Christmas.

“No vaccine has yet got MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) approval, but we’re obviously hoping that both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will get approved in the course of the next few days and weeks,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a medical facility.

Asked if they could be approved before Christmas, he said: “That’s the hope.”