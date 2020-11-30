Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Boris Johnson hopes vaccines to be approved before Christmas

Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he hoped the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates would be approved by regulators before Christmas.

“No vaccine has yet got MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) approval, but we’re obviously hoping that both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will get approved in the course of the next few days and weeks,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a medical facility.

Asked if they could be approved before Christmas, he said: “That’s the hope.”

Submit a Comment