Are Feroze Khan and Alizey parting ways?

It has been reported by several media outlets that heartthrob Feroze Khan and his wife Alizey Fatima have parted ways after 2 years of their marriage.

These reports citing sources claim that the couple have separated and are no longer living together.

Feroze Khan had unfollowed Alizey and her family on Instagram, which caught some public attention, after which Alizey deactivated the account where she often shared their photos to keep fans updated.

Recently, a magazine reported about singer Farhan Saeed and actress Urwa Hocane’s divorce. Urwa’s father denied the speculations. However it was not enough to satisfy the fans who were left confused as they were reminded of Behroze Sabzwari’s dismissal of reports of Shehroze and Syra’s divorce.

Farhan and Urwa haven’t broken their silence over the issue yet, neither has Feroze Khan or his family members given out a statement.

Feroze and Alizey got married in 2018 and were blessed with a baby boy last year.

Fans hope that the news turns out to be false, and the couple stay together. However, it true, it would be heartbreaking, as Feroze Khan’s fondness of his wife and the beautiful bond they shared has been greatly adored by public.