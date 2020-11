QUETTA: A man was killed and six others were injured in a clash between traders and security personnel at the Friendship Gate on the Pak-Afghan border near Chaman on Sunday.

The protesting merchants gathered at the Friendship Gate and urged security forces to open the gate, they said. Upon rejection, the merchants began pelting the workers near the gate with stones and burned tyres. When a protesting merchant opened fire on the security forces, the incident turned violent.