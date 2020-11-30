Ahmed Sheikh joins Cheetay as CXO (Chief Experience Officer)

Cheetay, Pakistan’s fastest growing NOW-Commerce platform, announced the appointment of Ahmed Sheikh as Chief Experience Officer (CXO) as part of their continuing efforts to build a world-class service organization.

Ahmed has over 22 years of experience working in customer service management for top-notch companies, including those listed as Fortune 50. He was previously heading customer services at Wateen Telecom, Huawei Technologies and MCB.

“Ahmed is a visionary on a mission! We hope to leverage his expertise, his creativity, his passion for his craft and problem-solving skills to create a best-in-class experience for our customers and transform the e-Commerce landscape in Pakistan,” said Majid Khan, CEO, Cheetay. “As we continue to grow and launch new verticals, we want to keep the focus on our customers who are at the core of our business and fuel our success.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the all-star team at Cheetay as it continues transforming how people integrate their daily needs with technology,” said Ahmed. “I want to work towards enhancing all customer touchpoints to deliver a transparent, and fulfilling customer experience, that aligns with our core value proposition of delighting our customers. We aim to create a culture of unmatched service excellence and customer-centricity.”

Ahmed grew up in the U.S. and later joined Aitchison College. He has a Bachelor’s degree from the Government College, Lahore and later pursued a double Masters in Computer Engineering & Business Analytics. He is a certified customer service expert who has worked with various organizations including the Government of Pakistan as a consultant to aid in projects around customer service excellence and leadership management.

Cheetay is Pakistan’s largest and fastest growing NOW-Commerce platform that operates in more than ten cities and across multiple verticals. The company’s vision is to lead Pakistan’s tech revolution by developing and harnessing local talent while improving the lives of countless Pakistanis by creating employment opportunities in the country. Cheetay is proudly committed to driving significant social impact especially in areas like women empowerment, environment protection, the digitization of the economy and local SME business enhancement.