Romania is eager to work with Pakistan: Nicolae Goia

High Commissioner of Romania Nicolae Goia, said that measures are being taken on bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan-Romania are commendable.

High Commissioner paid his tribute on 102 National Day of Romania saying that Romania is eager to work with Pakistan.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused tremendous problems for the whole world, but also thought us many lessons for the future and acted as an accelerator of many processes and actions which otherwise would have not been considered by the mankind.

While talking about Pakistan he expressed that Pakistan represents an important partner for Romania in the South Asian region. We acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism, militancy and radical extremism and hope that these endeavours will continue to be an important part of international war on terror. In spite of these challenges, which obviously affected the advancement of many economic projects, we welcome the recent positive dynamics of the Pakistani economy, namely the steady and robust economic growth, as well the opportunities created for the foreign companies interested in doing business in Pakistan.

Romania is eager to work with friendly Pakistan for taking forward the bilateral agenda, as well the cooperation within the EU-Pakistan framework and in multilateral formats, especially in the UN. “I warmly welcome the spirit of Romania-Pakistan relations” saying that two patrol boats built in Damen Galati, a Romanian shipyard, for the Pakistani Navy, both commissioned this year, with very good prospects that a contract for two more boats to be signed in the future.

The year 2020 marks the celebration of 56 years of the bilateral relations between Romania and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, characterized by friendship, mutual interest and collaboration. In recent years, the relations witnessed new dynamics, with a result-oriented driven political dialogue and positive developments in the economic/commercial, educational and cultural fields.

In the economic realm, we praise the recent dynamics of bilateral economic cooperation with the IR of Pakistan, which has significantly diversified, in fields like shipbuilding, aeronautics and transport, and increased to a certain limited though extent.

High Commissioner said that during the last 5 years or so, exchanges between the Romanian and Pakistani Chambers of Commerce have been taking place, stimulating business to business and people to people contacts.

At a cultural level, Romania benefits of a good reputation and experiences fruitful relations with IR of Pakistan.

Pakistan-Romania Business Council is also an institution created to boost economic bilateral relations. Romania has also Honorary Consulates in Sindh, Punjab and KP which are fully functional and have an important contribution to the overall development of the Romanian- Pakistani relationship.

He gave reference Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, the foreign minister of the Pakistan, who says in an interview granted to a Romanian reputed magazine: “Pakistan-Romania relations established since 1964, are marked by stability and cordiality. The robustness of this relationship picked up pace in the very early stages of our bilateral relations…. Since it’s joining European Union in 2007, Romania’s relations with Pakistan have continued with renewed synergies. He said that we are now transforming our relations into a multifaceted and long-term partnership through mutual collaboration in such domains as trade, defence, education & science, culture, people-to-people contacts, tourism etc.”