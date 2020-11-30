Forest department removes encroachments from 1000 acres of land in Kundah Forest

Forest department removed encroachments from 1000 acres of land in Kundah Forest in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and forest department registered two Separate FIRs against 23 influential persons with Karampur police station.

Heavy machinery, police and forest department officials are leading the operation in Kundah forest.

Secretary Forest department Badar Jamil Mendhro established a camp at Kundah forest and inspected the encroachments at Kundah forest. He visited different areas of Kundah forest and instructed the forest officers to register FIRs against the influential persons who had encroached forest land.

Secretary Forest department Badar Jamil Mendhro was accompanied by Chief conservator forest department Sindh Kazi Abdul Jabbar, Conservator forest Hyderabad Zaffar Wasan and district forest officer Zaffar Wasan are leading operation of removal of encroachment at Kundah forest.

“Forest officials through machinery are busy removing encroachment at forest land of Kundah forest near Sehwan Sharif and this operation will continue till all encroachments will not be removed” “said secretary forest department Badar Jamil Mendhro”. “Police forces also participated in removal of encroachment at Kundah forest” “said Badar Jamil Mendhro secretary forest department Sindh”.

Speaking with this correspondent DFO forest Dadu, divisional forest officer Dadu, Rizwan Memon said that encroachment consisting of 1000 acres of land was removed at Kundah forest in Dadu and Jamshoro districts. He said that 15 tube wells of water supply, 15 Landhies were demolished in operation of removal encroachment from forest land in Kundah forest. He said that the wheat crop standing on 1000 acres of land was removed. He said that under forest act 1927 two FIRs were registered by forest officer Sajan Burdi against 23 influential persons at Karampur police station for encroaching forest land at Kundah forest.

DSP Sehwan Rasool Bux Syal said that police were conducting raids to arrest all encroachers nominated in FIRs with Karampur police station, those had encroached forest land in Kundah forest.

While, Provincial minister, Forest department Syed Nasir Hussan Shah also arrived at Jamshoro and supervised the operation against removal of encroachment at Kundah forest in Jamshoro and Dadu district.