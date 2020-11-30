Bus, van collision near Sheikhupura leaves 13 dead, a dozen wounded

According to rescue sources, the bus and van caught fire after the accident, as a result of which several passengers suffered burn injuries. The cause of the fire is said to be a gas cylinder in the van.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the traffic mishap and directed provision of the best medical facilities to the injured. He said that the administrative officers and elected representatives should monitor the assistance provided to the injured.

Earlier this month, at least 19 people died, whereas 1,070 were injured in 993 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab in 24 hours.

Out of this, 651 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 419 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.