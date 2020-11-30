Yet another player enters in Pakistani airline business

Pakistan’s new airline Airsial’s first Airbus reached Karachi from the United States. The new airline will start operations in December. In the first phase, flights will be operated between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot and Peshawar.

The local airline also has plans to launch international operations at a later stage.

The airline will operate in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Malaysia.

According to details, the new airline Airsial in Pakistan belongs to the business community of Sialkot.

The AirSial Airbus A320-200 departed Phoenix Goodyear Airport (GYR) at, en route to Karachi, Pakistan as flight JTN275. The first of three segments took just over four hours and had the jet land at Portsmouth (PSM) airport in New Hampshire.

Data from Airfleets.net shows that the aircraft is a 16-year-old Airbus A320-200, which was previously registered as ZK-OJH. It has previously flown with other airlines, including Air New Zealand and Freedom Air.

Air Sial… a new beginning ✈️

Best of luck to their team. @Airbus #A320 pic.twitter.com/mAc8xoEepE — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) November 29, 2020

This first aircraft is part of a three-A320 lease agreement with major aircraft lessor, AerCap. AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly made the following statement. “With the rapid growth in air traffic in Pakistan as well as air liberalization, AirSial is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Analysts suggest that a new airline in Pakistan must operate on domestic routes for one year, with a fleet of at least three aircraft, before it can be allowed to operate on international routes, with a minimum of five aircraft.

The new airline would increase both capacity and competition. The prices of tickets would fall below operating costs on domestic routes, hurting all competitors.

The prospects of a fourth airline’s success in Pakistan would depend on its ability to create a new market space by making the competition irrelevant (blue ocean strategy). However, following the same business model as the other three may turn into a recipe for creating yet another loss-attracting venture.