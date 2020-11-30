53rd Founding Day: Zardari, Bilawal vow to continue democratic struggle

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairmen Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have pledged to continue the struggle for democracy, constitutional supremacy and human rights despite the “high-handedness of the puppet regime.”

In his message to party workers on the 53rd Founding Day of the PPP, Zardari said that there will never be any compromise on the rule of people and the supremacy of parliament. He said that the time has come to achieve the rule of the people and supremacy of the parliament. The struggle has started and we will achieve this goal, he vowed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that as the successor of Founder of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto he was responsible to carry forward their mission with utmost conviction and commitment, along with all the Party leaders, workers and supporters.

He said that reports of intimidations, arrests and physical torture on PPP Jiyalas ahead of the Foundation Day Jalsa has proven that the selected government in in fact an incarnation of dictatorship.

“PPP has fought against dictators for five decades and defeated them with the unflinching support of people. It is now selected and puppets’ turn to taste defeat and forever be buried in the political graveyard of their predecessors,” he added.

Zardari asked the party workers to liberate the country from the shackles of anti-people forces and take the party’s message to every corner of the country

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that party leadership and workers braved the worst dictators and intimidation, torture and imprisonments for the cause of democracy and a stronger Pakistan.

Bilawal said that PPP has been the pioneer of democratic struggle and continues to play its role as the torchbearer of democracy, human rights and equality through the supremacy of the constitution and parliament.