Quaid Trophy match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern ends in a draw

KARACHI: A 74-minute vigil by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Wasim Jnr denied Northern crucial 16 points for an outright win that would have seen them leapfrog Southern Punjab to capture the top spot in the six-team points table as the two sides played out a thrilling draw at the National Stadium here on Sunday. Debutant Wasim made 18 not out from 59 balls as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished at 319 for nine from 97 overs before bad light forced an end to the final day’s play. Wasim’s unbeaten stay at the crease included an undefeated 22-minute last wicket partnership with Arshad Iqbal, who scored one from 17 balls.

Northern’s win seemed certain when their captain Nauman Ali, who took four wickets for 112 runs in the innings, took Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s ninth wicket, Imran Khan Snr, with the batting side 81 runs away from the target. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers Israrullah and Musadiq Ahmed provided their side a solid platform to chase down a 390-run target with a 155-run alliance, in which 100 runs were added on the fourth morning, as both batsmen smashed half-centuries. Israrullah made 64 with the help of four fours, while Musadiq’s 85, the top-score of the innings, was studded with eight fours and three sixes. Kamran Ghulam followed his first innings 67 with an 89-ball 45 (five fours and a six). Zohaib Khan was the notable run-getter with 42 off 134 balls.

The first leg of Punjab Derby at the UBL Sports Complex resulted in an exciting draw as Central Punjab were 164 for nine at the close of play in their pursuit of 259. The contest was spiced up by leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood’s fourth five-wicket haul as the 32-year-old accounted for Saad Nasim (39), Hasan Ali (0), Mohammad Saad (one), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (one) and Bilal Asif (two). Central Punjab’s last six wickets to fall on the day added only 17 runs with the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh wickets adding only four runs.

Sindh and Balochistan added five more points to their accounts as their match at the State Bank Stadium ended in a draw. Sindh, set a 283-run target to be chased in 42 overs, were 96 for three in 27 overs when captains of the both teams – Asad Shafiq (Sindh) and Imran Farhat (Balochistan) – decided to shake hands after the completion of the 27th over in the final session of the match. For their next round matches, Balochistan will stay at the State Bank Stadium to play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Sindh will move to National Stadium to face rivals Central Punjab in a broadcast match.

Scores in brief:

1: At National Stadium, Northern chose to bat:

Northern 460-9, 102.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 146, Mohammad Nawaz 121, Nasir Nawaz 68, Asif Ali 52 not out, Sarmad Bhatti 24; Zohaib Khan 3-46, Arshad Iqbal 2-74, Sajid Khan 2-112) and 247-4, 49.1 overs (Umair Masood 103 not out, Faizan Riaz 56, Mohammad Nawaz 29 not out, Sarmad Bhatti 25, Nasir Nawaz 24; Sajid Khan 2-72) VS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 318 all out, 76.2 overs (Khalid Usman 113 not out, Kamran Ghulam 67, Rehan Afridi 34, Mohammad Wasim Jr 27; Munir Riaz 5-113, Nauman Ali 2-64) and 319-9 (Musadiq Ahmed 85, Israrullah 64, Kamran Ghulam 45, Zohaib Khan 42, Khalid Usman 23; Nauman Ali 4-112; Waqas Ahmed 2-36, Munir Riaz 2-70)

Result: Match drawn

2: At UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab chose to bat:

Southern Punjab 527-7, 134 overs (Salman Ali Agha 169, Muhammad Imran 100 not out, Umar Siddiq 94, Zain Abbas 69, Bilawal Bhatti 37, Saif Badar 22; Hasan Ali 2-79, Waqas Maqsood 2-88, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-118) and 190-5, 40 overs (Umar Siddiq 63, Saif Badar 63, Salman Ali Agha 22 not out; Bilal Asif 2-65) VS Central Punjab 459 all out, 140.4 overs (Usman Salahuddin 76, Saad Nasim 69, Ali Zaryab 67, Hasan Ali 59 not out, Ali Shan 44, Ahmed Shehzad 33, Waqas Masood 30, Bilal Asif 24; Salman Ali Agha 3-69, Bilawal Bhatti 3-60, Zahid Mahmood 2-137) and 164-9, 39 overs (Ali Shan 43, Saad Nasim 39, Ali Zaryab 34; Zahid Mahmood 5-23, Muhammad Imran 2-47)

Result: Match drawn

3: At State Bank Stadium, Sindh elected to bowl:

Balochistan 458-9, 115.5 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 164, Ayaz Tasawar 138 not out, Ali Waqas 46, Imran Farhat 33, Kashif Bhatti 23, Azeem Ghumman 22; Shahnawaz Dhani 4-79, Abrar Ahmed 3-123) and 231-4, 60 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 76, Ali Waqas 72 not out, Azeem Ghumman 44, Bismillah Khan 23) VS Sindh 407 all out, 121.2 overs (Saud Shakeel 142, Omair Bin Yousuf 109, Saad Ali 56; Jalat Khan 5-85, Mohammad Talha 2-64, Taj Wali 2-86) and 96-3, 27 overs (Saud Shakeel 48, Asad Shafiq 22 not out, Omair Bin Yousuf 20)

Result: Match drawn.