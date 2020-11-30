Rahul Roy hospitalised due to brain stroke while shooting in Kargil

Musical blockbuster ‘Aashiqui’ actor Rahul Roy has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital on Friday after reportedly suffering from a brain stroke during his shooting for a film in Kargil.

“He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke,” the family source told PTI. “He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time,” they confirmed.

According to reports, earlier the 52-year-old-actor’s health condition deteriorated due to the extreme weather condition in Kargil, leading to brain stroke. On the work front, Roy is best known for his Bollywood debut ‘Aashiqui’ helmed by Mahesh Bhatt where he shared the screen with Anu Aggarwal and appeared in several other 1990s films, including ‘Junoon’, ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’ and more. Later her appeared in the popular TV reality show ‘Big Boss’ in 2006 and won the first season.