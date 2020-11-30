After ‘Woh Rashi Thi’, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Paneer Tikka’ rap song is going viral

Converting dialogues into songs with upbeat music is the new trend. Since the success of Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Woh Rashi Thi’ song, many influencers and actors have been adopting this to promote movies or videos. Adding to this list is actor Rajkummar Rao who shared a video of his dialogue from Netflix film ‘Ludo’. The song ‘Paneer Tikka’ is by composer Mayur Jumani in a retro style beat. Rao’s dialogue where his character is reciting the menu from memory has become a fast and catchy song. Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’, a multi-starrer movie, recently dropped on Netflix. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney in prominent roles. On the work front, Rao will be seen in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘The White Tiger’ opposite Priyanka Chopra. Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s ‘Badhaai Do’, sequel of comedy ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Roohi Afzana’, directed by Hardik Mehta are in the pipeline too.