Top five jewellery myths debunked

If you are a jewellery lover, you might have heard many comments from your family or relatives as you donned your favourite jewels.

While some say jewellery should only remain restricted to special occasions, others express caution over layering necklaces.

Suddenly there is a wave of confusion – What to do, what not to do? What jewellery should be worn, and what should be avoided? Don’t worry, because many of these are mere myths waiting to be debunked. For this purpose, we got in touch Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, Director, 150 years C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers to debunk top 5 jewellery myths around the globe:

Layered jewellery leads to tangles and breakage – To make the matter clear, layered jewellery can cause tangles and result in breakage, but it does not have to. This means, if you wear your jewellery correctly and gently, the layers will fall in a simplified manner, and certainly not tangle nor break.

You must be wondering: What is the correct way of layering jewellery? If you like layered jewellery, instead of wearing one over the other, search for strong layered jewellery with clasps in the middle such as a classic gold necklace.

Do not wear a lot of jewellery over each other – In case you are fond of layering bracelets – tie each bracelet with distance upon your wrist; beginning from your wrist bone and upwards. Layer correctly, and you shall not have to fear knots and tangles, and thus no breakage.

Opals are unlucky – A famous myth, rumour has it that opals mean bad luck still remains a myth with no truth to it. Thought to have been started by France to break the rise of the British Opal Industry, the myth stemmed from a competitive strategy, rather than any instances of bad luck.

Instead, opals are historically considered an amalgamation of different gorgeous gemstones, and thus have always been of prime importance. While the Romans gave opal vital importance, Caesar used to gift Opal jewellery to his wife.

This means, instead of fretting over the superstitions attached with wearing opal, you can shed your concerns aside and wear your opal jewellery with pride and comfort.

Love opal? You shall certainly love a classic diamond ring with an opal in the middle or if you have petite fingers and fear a large ring such as this won’t suit your features, go for something subtle and smaller like the classic opal-embedded diamond ring.

Toothpaste should be used to clean jewellery – I remember my mother telling me that they key to squeaky clean and glistening jewellery is a nice brushing of toothbrush. Yet, debunking this myth, we are here to tell you toothpaste isn’t a good jewellery cleanser and can instead, end up harming your jewels.

While pearls and opals can change colour, other gemstones can get abrasions on its surface if rubbed with toothpaste.

Pearls can dissolve easily in vinegar – A rather peculiar myth, this one does have a bit of truth to it. The myth originated from an alleged story of Cleopatra, ruler of the Egyptian Kingdom. It is thought, that once Cleopatra vowed to Marc Antony to serve the most expensive meal in history. For this, she added pearls in vinegar, and drank the liquid after they had dissolved.

While it remains true that pearls can indeed dissolve vinegar, the process is not as easy and sudden as portrayed by the story of Cleopatra. Instead, this process takes several days or weeks perhaps. It can speeded up if the vinegar is boiling hot, or the pearls have been crushed into powder form to ease dissolution.

However, this is certainly a do not try at home practice since gorgeous pearls like these are meant to glorify our ears, neck, and hands as jewellery items – and certainly don’t need any dissolving.

Jewellery should only be worn on important occasions – A usual Indian thought, it is often told to us by our mothers and grandmothers to wear gold post-marriage and keep jewellery, especially heavy jewellery for special occasions. We are here to tell you that jewellery is meant for beautification and enhancement of your features. It is certainly not constrained to age, gender, or backgrounds, and shouldn’t be considered so.

Wear your favourite necklace or the gorgeous gold ring without any reason. Wear it when you wish to. Wear whatever your heart pleases, and live life according to your hearts whims and wishes. If there is something that the emergence of COVID-19 has taught us, it is that do not wait for a special occasion. Do not wait for anyone or anything. Do as your heart pleases – who knows what the future entails. Stay safe, stay blessed, and take care.