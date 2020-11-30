Chef Gordon Ramsey’s restaurant is all set to sell a Rs 7,000 burger

Can you imagine gorging on a meaty burger worth Rs. 7033? Well, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey’s eponymous restaurant Harrods in London is all set to serve their signature burger at a whopping price of Rs. 7033 (80 Euros).

The star chef took to his Twitter handle to announce the opening of his newest venture in London on 4th December after the lockdown was lifted. The celebrity chef leaves no stone unturned in exhibiting his love for perfection in his culinary masterpieces and the same can be expected from his signature meaty burgers at the Harrods, which happens to be one of the most expensive yet exquisite beef burgers curated by the chef.

While announcing the launch of his new venture, Masterchef fame, Ramsey said: “Trust me, this is going to be a burger experience like no other as we have really elevated our patties using the most incredible mix of UK’s best cuts of meat.”

According to a report in a leading daily, the scrumptious burger will be made by using seared wagyu sirloin, truffle pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise along with some black truffle

Apart from the spread of lavish meaty burgers, the restaurant will have some other classic delicacies with Gordon’s touch of brilliance like Hotdogs priced at Rs 1846 (21euros) and another exotic Lobster and Shrimp burger, made with rock shrimp patty garnished pickled veggies, aioli and frisee, which is priced at Rs 3629 (42 euros). So, roll up your sleeves for some scrumptious burger experience!