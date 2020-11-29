Shehbaz calls for national dialogue to improve economy

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has destroyed the country’s economy.

“The condition of the economy is very bad at the moment. Every sector is at the brink of disaster,” he further said while talking to the media persons at his residence on Sunday.

Shehbaz suggested that collective efforts, however, can improve the situation for which there is an urgent need for a national dialogue. “We need to bring all political parties on the same page for the national economy,” he said.

Shehbaz said that the PTI has “poisoned” national politics and whenever dialogue is initiated, it ends with abuses hurled at the opposition.

He said that he was overwhelmed with feelings of helplessness in prison when he heard the news of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar’s death. “The world can see how I am spending my days and nights in prison. What can be more devastating than hearing about your mother’s death while you are behind bars?” he said.

Shahbaz said that he was neither allowed access to a physiotherapist in jail, nor was a heater installed in his cell despite the cold. “The government is exacting revenge on me. But this too shall pass,” he said.

Shehbaz along with his son Hamza Shehbaz was released from jail on a five-day parole for the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, which took place on Saturday in Lahore’s Jati Umrah area. Both were arrested and imprisoned after being charged in a money-laundering case.