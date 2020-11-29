Support to Palestinians cardinal pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy: Munir

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that Pakistan has always remained a staunch supporter of Palestinian people.

In a statement, Munir Akram said that supporting Palestinian right to self-determination and calling for an early creation of a sovereign Palestinian state is a cardinal pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said that Pakistan will continue its unwavering support to the struggle of the Palestinian people to attain self-determination and achieve their independent state.

The International Day of solidarity with the Palestinian People was observed on Sunday. In his message, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the Palestinians and Israel to resolve the conflict in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements. He regretted that the prospects of the two-state solution to the conflict are becoming more distant.