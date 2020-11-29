Crackdown against criminal elements continues across Punjab

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, operations against anti-social elements are in full swing across the province and crackdown on proclaimed offenders, illegal arms, drug dealers and dacoit gangs has been intensified. In this regard, Lodhran Police under the leadership of District Police Officer Syed Karar Hussain has taken emergency measures during the last one month and achieved significant successes against criminal elements involved in murder, dacoity and robbery and other serious crimes. DPO Syed Karar Hussain said that 20 A-category, 220 B-category, 22 court absconders, 10 A-category target offenders, 31 B-category and 245 C-category accused were arrested while cordoning off those involved in serious crimes. While registering 32 cases of illegal arms, 32 accused were arrested from whose possession 24 pistols, 03 Kalashnikovs, 02 guns, 02 rifles, 03 knives and 85 bullets were recovered. Likewise,in action against drugs dealers , 83 cases have been registered and 20 kg 400 gram chars ,260 liter lehn ,1274 liter wine ,05 working alcohol manufacturing kilns have been seized and 83 criminals have been arrested in this regard. Lodhran police, using their professional skills and resources, arrested 35 members of 14 gangs and recovered stolen goods worth Rs. 67 lacs 74 thousand 500 rupees from the criminals and handed over to real owners.