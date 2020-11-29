Justice Javed seeks case record, bars bureau from action against Senate deputy chairman

Taking notice of media reports in which Saleem Mandviwala, deputy chairman Senate, has levelled alleged accusations on NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday immediately sought complete record of the case of Saleem Mandviwala, Deputy Chairman Senate from NAB Rawalpindi. Chairman NAB has said that he profoundly respects all parliamentarians. He ordered impeding the proceedings against case against Mandiviwala till further orders. He will decide about further proceedings over the case after examination of the record of the case in accordance with law and after getting the version of Saleem Mandviwala so that justice could be done as per law. Chairman NAB has directed all regional bureaus not to seek record of any case of NAB from any hospital of provincial and federal govt during the prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic. And in case of necessity of obtaining record from any provincial or federal government hospital, NAB may contact the relevant provincial or federal government for obtaining the record. Utmost effort would be made not to seek record from any hospital of provincial or federal govt during Covid-19.