On the directions of Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam visited Nankana Sahib to participate in five hundred and fifty one (551) celebration of Guru Nanak’s birthday. DIG Mehboob Aslam participated in the event with his family.

DIG Mehboob Aslam along with Chairman Punjab Sikh Sangat Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala and other Sikh leaders cut the cake of Guru Nanak’s 551 birthday. At the occasion DIG Mehboob Aslam said that I was strong desire of IG NHMP Syed Kaleem Imam to participate in celebrations of Sikh community coming all across the world. He further said that Sikh community should think Pakistan as their own country.

At the occasion Chairman Punjab Sikh Sangat Sardar Gopal Sing Chawla said that they are very happy to find DIG Mehboob Aslam and other officers of NHMP among them. He said that Motorway Police has always treated them with love and care and thanked DIG Mehboob Aslam for participating in their religious festival.