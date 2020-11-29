Ageing Afridi wants to be a ‘superman for youngsters’ after LPL blitz

KARACHI: Pakistan’s legendary former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, in a post-match interview, after his spectacular knock for the Galle Gladiators franchise in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Friday, stated that he wanted to be a superman for the youngsters. Afridi scored 58 runs off 23 balls, with the help of six maximums and three fours, against Jaffna Stallions on Friday. The 40-year-old claimed that he needed to work extra hard in order to excel with the youngsters in today’s age. “If you are passionate about this game, you need to work hard. The competition is too much and you are playing with youngsters. I want to be a superman with these guys at this age. The good thing is that I am enjoying my cricket and I am working really hard for it,” said Afridi. “The team owner and the coach have certain expectations from me. It’s not about the big name; it is about the performance on the field. That is why I am focusing on my batting and my bowling. I had been working hard before the PSL as well. If I want to continue to play cricket, I need to give a 100 per cent on the ground. As I said there are a lot of youngsters, especially on the bench, which creates healthy competition. The only thing that a player can do is try his level best,” he added.

The former captain congratulated Sri Lanka Cricket for organising the LPL which could, in Afridi’s opinion, provide key players for Sri Lanka in the future. “I would like to congratulate the Sri Lankan cricket board for organising the Lanka Premier League (LPL). This is great for the youngsters of this country. They are getting opportunities while sharing a dressing room with oversees cricketers. They will get to learn a lot. I think because of this league the selectors can find around two to three more players that can form the backbone of their national side,” he said.